9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street following a long holiday weekend, while energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 2.4 early Monday after the U.S. said it wouldnt renew waivers to five countries exempting them from sanctions if they continued to import oil from Iran.

Marathon Oil jumped 2.7. Other energy companies also rose.

Elsewhere, technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending posted some of the biggest losses.

Western Digital fell 2.3 and Mattel dropped 3.9

The S&P 500 fell 8 points, or 0.3, to 2,896.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84 points, or 0.3, to 26,472. The Nasdaq fell 29 points, or 0.4, to 7,968.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.57.