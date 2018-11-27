Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street following a big gain the day before.

Technology and health care stocks were among the biggest losers in early trading on Tuesday. Apple fell 1 percent and drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb sank 4.3 percent.

United Technologies gave up 4 percent after announcing a plan to split itself into three companies.

The S&P 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,660.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 178 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,467. The Nasdaq composite fell 47 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,035.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.06 percent.