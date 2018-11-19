Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by declines in technology and industrial companies.

Apple sank 2.6 percent in early trading Monday and Amazon lost 1.5 percent. Boeing gave up 1 percent.

Nissan's U.S.-listed shares slumped 8.5 percent after the company's chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested after allegedly under-reporting his income.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,729.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,365. The Nasdaq composite lost 38 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,209.

The price of crude oil fell 1.7 percent.