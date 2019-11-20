Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by declines in technology and communications companies.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by declines in technology and communications companies.

Analog Devices, a chipmaker, fell 2.4% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. AT&T lost 1.4%.

Several retailers were making big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Urban Outfitters plunged 15% after reporting earnings and sales that missed estimates. Target jumped 9% after its results easily beat forecasts.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,116.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points, or 0.2%, to 27,873. The Nasdaq fell 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,548.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.