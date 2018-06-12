Markets Right Now: Stocks opening higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher after the conclusion President Donald Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

Technology companies and banks rose Tuesday. Twitter climbed 5.5 percent and Comerica gained 1.3 percent.

A federal judge is expected to rule on whether AT&T can buy Time Warner in a major antitrust trial. AT&T rose 0.8 percent and Time Warner fell 0.2 percent.

Restaurant chain Dave & Buster's soared 12.6 percent after strong quarterly earnings.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,785, on pace for a three-month high.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 18 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,340. The Nasdaq composite added 18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,677.