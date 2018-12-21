Markets Right Now: Stocks wobble after two days of drops

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stock indexes are meandering up and down in midday trading as the market steadies following two days of steep drops.

Nike rose sharply Friday after reporting a strong quarter, but other companies fell. Amazon gave up 2.8 percent.

A series of sharp declines over the past week have left stocks headed for their worst monthly loss in nearly a decade. Major U.S. indexes are all down about 10 percent in December.

The S&P 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,469.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 108 points, or 0.5 percent, to 22,969. The Nasdaq fell 48 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,478.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.80 percent.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market steadies following two days of steep drops.

Companies that make and sell consumer goods were doing better than the rest of the market in early trading Friday.

Nike jumped 8.1 percent after reporting strong quarterly results. Target also climbed 1 percent.

A series of sharp declines have left stocks headed for their worst monthly loss in nearly a decade. Major U.S. indexes are all down about 10 percent in December.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,476.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 120 points, or 0.5 percent, to 22,967. The Nasdaq added 18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,543.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.78 percent.