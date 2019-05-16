Markets Right Now: Stocks rise, buoyed by Walmart, Cisco

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising early on Wall Street, with investors buoyed by better than expected quarterly results from Walmart and Cisco Systems.

Walmart shares rose 3.2% Thursday while Cisco gained 4.1%. Both companies are included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Chipmakers showed early weakness. Qualcomm dropped 3.6% while Qorvo slipped 6.1%. Applied Materials and Nvidia report earnings after the close.

The S&P 500 index added 15 points, or 0.6%, to 2,866.

The Dow rose 130 points, or 0.5%, to 25,781. The Nasdaq gained 40 points, or 0.5%, to 7,863.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.41%