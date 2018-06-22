Markets Right Now: Stocks rise as energy companies surge

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are opening higher as oil and energy producers jump. OPEC producers are set to discuss boosting production.

U.S. crude jumped 2.9 percent Friday and Exxon Mobil advanced 2.1 percent.

Oil prices have dipped in the last few weeks as investors expected an increase in production.

The European Union is now enforcing tariffs on $3.4 billion in U.S. goods, a move investors anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrials gained 143 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,602. The 30 stock index is on an eight-day losing streak, its longest in more than a year.

The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,762 and the Nasdaq composite added 9 points to 7,722.