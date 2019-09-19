Markets Right Now: Stocks rise led by tech, energy

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening with modest gains on Wall Street Thursday, led by technology and energy shares.

Microsoft rose 1.6% after it approved a $40 billion stock buyback and raised its quarterly dividend.

U.S. oil gained 1.2% to $58.76 a barrel and is up 7.1% since an attack on a major Saudi Arabia oil facility. Halliburton rose 2%.

U.S. Steel dropped 11.8% after it warned investors that its third quarter loss will be wider than anticipated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79 points, or 0.3%, to 27,226.

The S&P 500 gained 8 points, or 0.3%, to 3,015. The Nasdaq rose 30 points, or 0.4%, to 8,208.

Bonds rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.76% from 1.78%.