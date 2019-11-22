Markets Right Now: Stocks start higher on Wall Street Technology companies and banks are leading stocks slightly higher on Wall Street in early trading, putting the market on track for its first gain since Monday.

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies and banks are leading stocks slightly higher on Wall Street in early trading, putting the market on track for its first gain since Monday.

Oracle rose 1.2% in the first few minutes of trading Friday and Wells Fargo added 0.9%.

The gains weren't enough to erase a weekly loss for the S&P 500 index, which is on track to break a six-week winning streak.

The gains were broad. In a sign investors were feeling more optimistic, safe-play sectors like utilities were pulling up the rear.

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,108.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44 points, or 0.1%, to 27,808. The Nasdaq added 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,521.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.