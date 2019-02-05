Markets Right Now: Strong earnings send US stocks higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors welcomed some strong earnings reports from U.S. companies.

Estee Lauder jumped 11.3 percent and Ralph Lauren climbed 10.2 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Both reported earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Health insurer Centene rose 4.4 percent after reporting strong growth in membership.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,731.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 104 points, or 0.4 percent, at 25,343. The Nasdaq added 34 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,382.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.71 percent.