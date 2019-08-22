Markets Right Now: Stocks give up early gain, move lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks gave up an early gain and were broadly lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Declines in technology and health care companies Thursday were offsetting gains in banks and other sectors. Microsoft fell 1.5% and UnitedHealth Group gave up 1.7%.

Nordstrom soared 16% after reporting results that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Financial were also doing well. JPMorgan Chase added 1%.

The S&P 500 fell 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,915.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 7 points to 26,194. The Nasdaq fell 52, or 0.7%, to 7,967.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.60% from 1.57%.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as some encouraging earnings reports put investors in a buying mood.

Nordstrom jumped 11.8% Thursday after reporting results that easily beat analysts forecasts. Keysight Technologies rose 3.9% after beating forecasts.

Financial and industrial stocks were also doing well in the early going. JPMorgan Chase added 1.2% and Boeing rose 1.7%.

The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,937.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 148, or 0.6%, to 26,349. The Nasdaq climbed 22, or 0.3%, to 8,041.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.60% from 1.57%.