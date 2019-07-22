Markets Right Now: Tech gains, but other sectors stumble

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

It was a good day for big technology stocks on Wall Street but a middling to crummy day for everyone else.

Apple rose 2.3% Monday and Intel climbed 2.1%, leading the tech sector to the biggest gains of the day.

Just under half of all the other sectors on the market fell, however, with the biggest losses going to consumer products makers. Philip Morris International gave up 2%.

Energy companies did well as the price of oil rose, and Halliburton soared 9.1% after a banner earnings report.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,985.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 17 points, or 0.1%, to 27,171. The tech sector gains sent the Nasdaq up 57 points, or 0.7%, to 8,204.

Indexes of small-company stocks fell.

———

11:45 a.m.

Technology companies were a standout in midday trading on Wall Street in an otherwise sluggish day for the stock market.

The tech sector was the only one to boast sizable gains Monday, led by Apple and Microsoft.

Many other sectors were lower, especially makers of consumer products like Philip Morris International and J.M. Smucker.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,982.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7 points to 27,147. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 47 points, or 0.6%, to 8,193.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.03%.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street led by gains in technology and energy companies.

Apple rose 1.3% in the first few minutes after the opening bell Monday.

Energy companies were rising along with the price of crude oil. Schlumberger climbed 1.7%.

Equifax rose 1.5% after a settlement was announced calling for the company to pay up to $700 million over a huge data breach two years ago that exposed personal information of nearly 150 million people.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,984.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45 points, or 0.2%, to 27,199. The Nasdaq climbed 31 points, or 0.4%, to 8,177.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.03%.