Markets Right Now: Technology stocks lead US rebound

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher as technology companies rally.

Apple rose 1.3 percent Thursday morning. IT management software company CA climbed 17.9 percent after chipmaker Broadcom agreed to buy it for $18.9 billion.

Broadcom plunged 17.7 percent.

Energy and industrial companies also recovered a fraction of their losses from the day before.

Comcast added 0.4 percent after it raised its offer for British pay TV company Sky to $34 billion, surpassing a bid from Fox.

The S&P 500 jumped 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,785 after a 0.7 percent loss Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 156 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,856. The Nasdaq composite added 40 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,757.