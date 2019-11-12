Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open slightly higher Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Micron Technology rose 1.8% in early trading Tuesday, and Baxter International climbed 1.5%.

Rockwell International jumped 13.9% after reporting earnings that were far ahead of what analysts were expecting. Homebuilder D.H. Horton also rose 2.9% after turning in solid quarterly results.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,092.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23 points, or 0.1%, to 27,717. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,481.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.93%.