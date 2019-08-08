Markets Right Now: Stock indexes rise broadly on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street at midday as investors get back in a buying mood following a day of whiplash brought on by worries about the widening trade war between the U.S. and China.

Longtime favorites including technology and communications companies were posting some of the biggest gains Thursday.

Texas Instruments rose 3% and Netflix rose 2%.

Lyft jumped 7% after raising its outlook for the year and reporting a 72% gain in revenue.

Low-risk, low-growth sectors like utilities lagged the market.

The S&P 500 rose 38 points, or 1.3%, to 2,922.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 255 points, or 1%, to 26,262. The Nasdaq rose 126 points, or 1.6%, to 7,990.

European markets rose.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.75%.

———

9:35 a.m.

Wall Street was back in a buying mood a day after markets took another turbulent ride as investors worried about global fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

Longtime favorites including technology and communications companies were posting the biggest gains early Thursday.

Advanced Micro Devices jumped 8.7% and Netflix rose 1.4%.

Lyft soared 8% after raising its outlook for the year and reporting a 72% gain in revenue.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,896.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 124 points, or 0.4%, to 26,119. The Nasdaq rose 54 points, or 0.7%, to 7,916.

European markets were broadly higher.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.76%.