Markets Right Now: US stock indexes slip in early trading Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as traders return from a holiday-shortened week. Gains in health care and energy stocks early Monday were being offset by losses in technology and other sectors.

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as traders return from a holiday-shortened week.

Gains in health care and energy stocks early Monday were being offset by losses in technology and other sectors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb climbed 1.9%, while Adobe lost 1.5%.

Steelmakers rose after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Argentina and Brazil.

The S&P 500 slipped 7 points, or 0.2% to 3,143.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26 points, or 0.1%, to 28,022. The Nasdaq lost 36 points, or 0.4%, to 8,629.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.84%.