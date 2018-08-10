Markets Right Now: US stocks follow European markets lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening moderately lower on Wall Street following steeper losses in Europe, where investors worried about a sharp drop in Turkey's currency.

The dollar and bond prices rose in early trading Friday as investors shifted money into lower-risk assets.

U.S. banks fell in tandem with bond yields. JPMorgan Chase lost 1.5 percent.

Online storage company Dropbox sank 9.1 percent after its chief operating officer left.

The S&P 500 index fell 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,837.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180 points, or 0.7 percent, 25,324. The Nasdaq composite fell 40 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,849.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.89 percent.