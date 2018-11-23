Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower as oil plunges

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as energy stocks fall along with the price of oil.

Trading volume could be light with the markets open for only a half day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

U.S. oil is down 5.7 percent to $51.52 per barrel on renewed concerns that a slowing global economy could hurt demand. Among energy stocks, Marathon oil is sinking 3.3 percent while Halliburton is sliding 2.8 percent.

Retailers are seeing small gains as shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.

The S&P 500 index fell 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,634.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 143 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,320. The Nasdaq composite fell 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,951.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.03 percent.