Markets Right Now: Stocks closing lower; Apple surges

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing mostly lower following a late slump Wednesday, as Apple jumped but health care and food and drink makers fell.

Apple advanced 4.4 percent after it announced a $100 billion stock buyback and met Wall Street's estimates in its fiscal second quarter.

In health care, drugmaker Gilead Sciences dropped 8.2 percent.

Beer brewer Molson Coors tumbled 15.4 percent after it said U.S. sales slowed.

The S&P 500 index slid 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,635.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 174 points, or 0.7 percent, at 23,924. The Nasdaq composite fell 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,100.

