Mattel renews licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

FILE - The Mattel logo is seen, April 26, 2018, at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - The Mattel logo is seen, April 26, 2018, at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - The Mattel logo is seen, April 26, 2018, at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - The Mattel logo is seen, April 26, 2018, at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Mattel will continue as a Warner Bros.’ toy licensee for categories including preschool, plush, dolls, vehicles, games, and novelty toys. It will develop and market products for more than 50 Warner Bros. Discovery brands and franchises including DC Universe, DC Super Friends, “Batwheels,” Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Ted Lasso.

Specific terms weren't disclosed.

“Mattel is incredibly proud of our two-decade long partnership with Warner Bros. to create products for fans featuring their favorite Warner Bros. characters and storylines,” Nick Karamanos, Mattel's senior vice president of entertainment partnerships, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Warner Bros. “Barbie” movie, inspired by the Mattel doll, claimed the top spot at the box office this past weekend with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

Internationally, “Barbie” earned $182 million from 69 territories, fueling a $337 million global weekend.