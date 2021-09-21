McDonald's begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025

September 21, 2021, 12:28 PM
1 min read

McDonald’s plans to "drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

McDonald’s won’t say how many Happy Meals it sells each year. But it said the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90% compared to 2018 levels.

Already in the United Kingdom and Ireland, McDonald's restaurants are only offering soft toys, paper-based toys or books. Burger King removed plastic toys from kids’ meals in the U.K. in 2019.

Top Stories

J&J says 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose gives stronger protection

3 hours ago

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Gabby Petito's boyfriend sought in Florida nature preserve

1 hour ago

Top Stories

J&J says 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose gives stronger protection

3 hours ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Biden administration to ease restrictions on travel to US in November

Sep 20, 11:51 AM

Top Stories

J&J says 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose gives stronger protection

3 hours ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Biden administration to ease restrictions on travel to US in November

Sep 20, 11:51 AM

Top Stories

J&J says 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose gives stronger protection

3 hours ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Biden administration to ease restrictions on travel to US in November

Sep 20, 11:51 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events