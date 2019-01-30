McDonald's logs strong growth globally

Interested in McDonalds? Add McDonalds as an interest to stay up to date on the latest McDonalds news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

McDonald's is reporting strong global growth in sales at established locations and it's topped expectations for both profit and revenue.

The world's biggest hamburger chain on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.42 billion, or $1.82 per share.

Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.97 per share, which is 7 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $5.16 billion, matching forecasts.

McDonald's Corp. recorded global same-store sales growth of 4.4 percent.

