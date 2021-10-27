McDonald's sales surged 14% as virus restrictions eased
McDonald’s is reporting stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter, boosted by larger orders and higher prices on the menu
The company has had to raise prices like other major restaurant chains to cover rising costs of commodities and labor, but it may have dodged at least some of the most severe labor shortages that have dogged companies like Domino's.
Revenue jumped 14% to $6.2 billion in the July-September period, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
McDonald’s net income rose 22% to $2.1 billion for the quarter. Per-share earnings of $2.86 also beat analysts’ forecast of $2.46.