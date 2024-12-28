Mega Millions draws numbers for $1.22 billion jackpot

Mega Millions has drawn the numbers for a jackpot worth an estimated $1.22 billion but it was not immediately clear if there was a big winner

By The Associated Press

Mega Millions drew the numbers for a jackpot worth an estimated $1.22 billion late Friday but it was not immediately clear if there was a big winner.

The numbers were 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and the gold Mega Ball 6.

It could take hours before winners are announced by lottery officials. If no winning ticket was sold, the jackpot could rise to an estimated $1.47 billion.

The estimated jackpot on Friday was the fifth-highest ever offered by Mega Millions.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to try their luck as the size of the grand prize grows.

The total amount of the Mega Millions jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $549.7 million.

The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.6 billion was sold in Florida in August 2023. Two prizes for its compatriot Powerball lottery have been larger.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was on Sept. 10.

Mega Millions and Powerball are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is sold in Puerto Rico.