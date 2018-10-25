Merck posts global sales of $11B in third quarter

Merck is reporting better-than-expected profits and global sales of nearly $11 billion during the third quarter.

The the Kenilworth, New Jersey, drugmaker on Thursday reported net income of $1.95 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. Per-share profit was 73 cents, or $1.19 when adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions. That's 3 cents better than industry analysts were projecting.

Revenue was $10.79 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.36 per share, with revenue in the range of $42.1 billion to $42.7 billion.

Shares of Merck & Co. have risen 25 percent this year.

