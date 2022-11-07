Meta Platforms, Triumph Bancorp rise; IAA, Palantir fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Apple Inc., up 54 cents to $138.92
Apple warned customers about delays on iPhone models because of health precautions at a contractor in China.
Meta Platforms Inc., up $5.93 to $96.72.
Facebook's parent company is reportedly considering large-scale job cuts.
Palantir Technologies Inc., down 91 cents to $7.02.
The software company's third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Triumph Bancorp Inc., up $5.83 to $55.18.
The company is buying back up to $100 million of its stock.
Oyster Point Pharma Inc., up $3.22 to $11.57.
Viatris is buying the developer of ophthalmological treatments.
Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $14.09 to $138.
The asset management company reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 74 cents to $34.45.
The copper miner fell along with prices for the metal.
IAA Inc., down 83 cents to $38.42.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is buying the vehicle auction company.