Microsoft, Chipotle rise; Activision, Old Dominion fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Microsoft Corp., up $19.95 to $295.37.
The software maker's first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $229.85 to $2,009.85.
The Mexican food chain handily beat analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts.
Boeing Co., up 84 cents to $203.03.
The airplane maker beat analysts' first-quarter revenue forecasts and will raise production of its 737 Max jet.
Carrier Global Corp., down $1.67 to $40.65.
The heating and ventilation company is buying German heat pump maker Viessmann Climate Solutions for about $12 billion in cash and stock.
Alkermes PLC, down $2.13 to $28.38.
The drugmaker reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.
Activision Blizzard Inc., down $9.93 to $76.81.
British regulators on Wednesday blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of the maker of “Call of Duty” and other games.
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., down $33.85 to $305.52.
The trucking company reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.
Teck Resources Ltd., up $1.75 to $44.95.
The natural resources company abandoned plans to separate into two companies.