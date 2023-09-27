MillerKnoll, Peloton rise; Progress Software, NextEra Energy fall, Wednesday, 9/27/2023

The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: MillerKnoll, Peloton rise; Progress Software, NextEra Energy fall

Jabil Inc., up 18 cents to $105.18.

The electronics manufacturer is selling its Mobility business to BYD Electronic for $2.2 billion.

AutoNation Inc., up $2.02 to $152.66.

The auto retailer reportedly offered to buy British automotive retailer Pendragon.

Progress Software Corp., down $2.68 to $52.69.

The business software maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

MillerKnoll Inc., up $5.36 to $24.51.

The furniture maker raised is profit forecast for the year.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up 3 cents to $4.65.

The exercise bike and treadmill company named Nick Caldwell as its new chief product officer.

AAR Corp., up $1.46 to $60.68.

The airplane maintenance company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

NextEra Energy Inc., down $5.38 to $59.96.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. sold its Florida City Gas unit Chesapeake Utilities for $923 million.

Morphic Holding Inc., up $1.49 to $22.82.

The biopharmaceutical company said CEO Praveen Tipirneni is taking a temporary medical leave of absence.