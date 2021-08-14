Millions stolen from health fund spent at adult website

A former accounts manager for a nonprofit affiliated with the University of South Florida’s medical school has pleaded guilty to embezzling almost $13 million

August 14, 2021, 2:27 PM
2 min read

TAMPA, Fla. -- A former accounts manager for a nonprofit affiliated with the University of South Florida's medical school has pleaded guilty to embezzling almost $13 million, spending most of it at an adult website with some of it coming back to him.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Ralph Puglisi, 59, is facing up to 20 years in prison under the deal, which was recently filed in Tampa's federal court. Puglisi had worked for the University Medical Service Association, which provides staffing and support for USF Health and other medical providers in the Tampa Bay area.

According to court documents, Puglisi spent almost $12 million at an adult website that allows users to subscribe to channels belonging to specific women, who disrobe and engage in sex acts on live video.

An investigation showed that Puglisi subscribed to a channel belonging to his stepson's fiancee and they split almost $750,000 in profits, with Puglisi taking 60%.

“The investigative team developed a working theory that Puglisi worked either with the principals of the adult content provider, or with the female profiles of the adult content provider in order to financially benefit from funds charged," prosecutors wrote.

The Times says Puglisi also is accused of making $647,000 in payments to a limited liability company he owned with his wife, plus other expenditures, including: $374,000 for personal travel; $191,000 in rent for a family member; and $120,000 on household improvements.

The fraud was detected in November, leading to the firing of Puglisi, his boss and University Medical Service Association's internal auditor.

In a statement, USF said UMSA has “implemented enhanced control structures, including upgrading financial reporting systems, to better protect against criminal acts.” The university has sued Puglisi and has filed an injunction prohibiting him from selling any property purchased with the embezzled funds.

Puglisi attorney Anthony Rickman said in a statement that his client is cooperating and is taking steps to make restitution.

Top Stories

On Location: August 13, 2021

Aug 13, 5:31 PM

Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits Florida Keys

Aug 14, 5:28 AM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Louisiana 'close to the breaking point,' governor warns

Aug 13, 10:13 PM

27 vaccinated people test positive for COVID on Carnival ship

Aug 13, 3:24 PM

Top Stories

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits Florida Keys

Aug 14, 5:28 AM

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

Middle schooler fatally shot by fellow student on lunch break

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

Top Stories

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits Florida Keys

Aug 14, 5:28 AM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

US sends 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate personnel from embassy

Aug 12, 5:03 PM

Top Stories

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits Florida Keys

Aug 14, 5:28 AM

Middle schooler fatally shot by fellow student on lunch break

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events