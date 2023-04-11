Moderna, TSR fall; CarMax, Coinbase rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Moderna, Inc., down $4.90 to $155.25.
The COVID-19 vaccine developer said its potential flu vaccine needs more study in a late-stage clinical trial.
CarMax, Inc., up $6.35 to $72.21.
The used car dealer more than doubled Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit targets and reaffirmed its long-term outlook.
Albertsons Cos., Inc., down 34 cents to $20.87.
The Idaho-based owner of Safeway, Vons and other grocery chains said its margins shrank in the fourth quarter.
TSR, Inc., down 90 cents to $7.86.
The technology consultancy reported lower sales in its fiscal third quarter.
Newcrest Mining Ltd., up $1.23 to $19.92.
American gold miner Newmont raised its offer to buy its Australian rival.
Credit Suisse Group AG, up 3 cents to 90 cents.
Switzerland’s parliament opened a special session to scrutinize the state-imposed takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., up $22.50 to $1,714.06.
The California-based chain of over 3,000 restaurants unveiled a new all-electric restaurant design.
Coinbase Global, Inc., up $4.06 to $70.19.
The cryptocurrency trading platform benefited from a jump in the price of bitcoin.