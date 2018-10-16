Morgan Stanley 3Q profit rises to $2.11 bln, tops estimates

Morgan Stanley says third-quarter profit rose to $2.11 billion from $1.78 billion a year ago.

The company, based in New York, says it had earnings of $1.17 per share compared with 93 cents a year earlier.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $12.56 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.87 billion, up from $9.2 billion a year ago and exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.53 billion.

Morgan Stanley shares have fallen 17 percent since the beginning of the year. Shares rose 2.6 percent in premarket trading.

—————

This story was generated in part by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS