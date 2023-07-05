MP Materials, Wolfspeed rise; Amneal, Knight-Swift fall, Wednesday, 7/5/2023

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: MP Materials, Wolfspeed rise; Amneal, Knight-Swift fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down $3.04 to $180.73.

The package delivery service and workers are having difficulty negotiating a contract as a strike threat looms.

MP Materials Corp. (MP), up $1.45 to $24.62.

The operator of a U.S. mine for rare earth metals used in computer chips will likely benefit from China's latest export restrictions.

Incyte Corp. (INCY), up 39 cents to $62.47.

U.K. regulators granted marketing approval for the company's skin condition cream, Opzelura.

Bunge Ltd. (BG), up 52 cents to $97.64.

The agribusiness partnered with a unit of Chevron to buy a seed company with potential to make renewable fuel.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), down $1.08 to $346.49.

European regulators approved expanded use of the biotechnology company's Orkambi cystic fibrosis treatment.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), up $8.26 to $65.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting signed a supply agreement with Renesas Electronics.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX), down 42 cents to $2.63.

U.S. regulators declined approval for the company's potential Parkinson's disease drug.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), down $1.70 to $54.21.

The trucking company gave investors a disappointing financial update, citing weak demand.