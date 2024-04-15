M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall, Monday, 4/15/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday: M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Medial Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), up 75 cents to $4.74.

The health care facilities owner is selling a majority interest in five Utah hospitals for about $1.1 billion.

Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE), up $31.33 to $292.31.

Prysmian is buying the copper wire maker.

M & T Bank Corp. (MTB), up $7.72 to $142.28.

The bank's first-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), up $15.51 to $405.

The investment bank beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM), down $16.31 to $278.02.

The software company is reportedly considering buying Informatic.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $4.57 to $166.48.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly cutting more than 10% of its global workforce.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB), up $2.43 to $79.15.

The software company received a buyout offer from Clearlake Capital.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $1.23 to $50.70.

The copper mining company gained ground along with prices for the base metal.