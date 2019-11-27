NATO’s aging eye in the sky to get a last overhaul NATO and U.S. aircraft-maker Boeing have agreed to sign a $1 billion contract to refurbish the military alliance’s aging fleet of surveillance planes, so they can continue to serve as the organization’s eye in the sky until 2035

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, right, and the President of Boeing International, Sir Michael Arthur, hold up photos of an AWACS plane during a media conference at Melsbroek military airport in Melsbroek, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. NATO and the Boeing Company on Wednesday marked the signing of a 1 billion US dollar contract to modernize the Alliance's fleet of AWACS aircraft. This will ensure that NATO AWACS continue to support the Alliance's missions to 2035. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, right, and the President of Boeing International, Sir Michael Arthur, hold up photos of an AWACS plane during a media conference at Melsbroek military airport in Melsbroek, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. NATO and the Boeing Company on Wednesday marked the signing of a 1 billion US dollar contract to modernize the Alliance's fleet of AWACS aircraft. This will ensure that NATO AWACS continue to support the Alliance's missions to 2035. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) The Associated Press

NATO and U.S. aircraft-maker Boeing have agreed to sign a $1 billion contract to refurbish the military alliance’s aging fleet of surveillance planes, so they can continue to serve as the organization’s eye in the sky until 2035.

Purchased in 1977 at the height of the Cold War, when Jimmy Carter became U.S. president, the 14 Boeing E-3A planes cost almost $8 billion. The new contract is for their fourth and final upgrade.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that “the modernization will ensure NATO remains at the leading edge of technology.”

He said it will provide the Airborne Early Warning and Control planes “with sophisticated new communications and networking capabilities so these aircraft can continue their vital mission and contribute to our security.”