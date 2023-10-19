Netflix, Las Vegas Sands rise; Tesla, Alcoa fall, Thursday, 10/19/2023

The Associated Press

NEW Y0RK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $22.57 to $220.11.

The electric vehicle maker's third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Netflix Inc., up $55.58 to $401.77.

The streaming entertainment giant reported strong third-quarter earnings and subscription results.

SAP SE, up $5.77 to $133.38.

The business software maker beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.28 to $45.88.

The casino operator reported encouraging third-quarter financial results and reinstated its stock buyback program.

Discover Financial Services, down $7.26 to $84.59.

The credit card issuer's third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Devon Energy Corp., down 83 cents to $49.25.

The energy company is reportedly considering a buyout of Marathon Oil.

Union Pacific Corp., up $4.41 to $210.33.

The railroad operator beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Alcoa Corp., down $2.28 to $24.24.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company reported weak third-quarter earnings.