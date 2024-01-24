Netflix, Progressive rise; Texas Instruments, Kimberly-Clark fall, Wednesday, 1/24/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday: Netflix, Progressive rise; Texas Instruments, Kimberly-Clark fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), up $58.32 to $550.51.

The streaming entertainment giant gave investors a strong earnings forecast for its current quarter.

ASML Holding NV (ASML), up $70.74 to $849.13.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), down $3.66 to $170.68.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), up $2 to $40.17.

The mining company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), down $5.08 to $119.88.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

eBay Inc. (EBAY), up 15 cents to $41.56.

The online retailer will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9% of its full-time workforce.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV), up $10.90 to $483.06.

The health insurer's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Progressive Corp. (PGR), up $8.67 to $178.99.

The insurance company reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.