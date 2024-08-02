A New York official says a village's former clerk will be the first politician to forfeit their pension under a state anti-corruption law after she stole over $1 million

New York politician convicted of corruption to be stripped of pension in first use of forfeiture law

ADDISON, N.Y. -- A New York village's former clerk will be the first politician to forfeit their pension under a state anti-corruption law after she stole over $1 million, an official said Thursday.

Ursula Stone pleaded guilty in May to a corruption charge for stealing from the Village of Addison over nearly two decades, said New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The former clerk-treasurer of the small village in the southwestern part of the state will be sentenced to up to nine years in prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million in restitution, DiNapoli office said in a news release.

New York in 2011 passed a law allowing judges to revoke or reduce pensions of crooked officials, but it didn’t apply to sitting lawmakers. Then in 2017, voters approved a ballot measure to close that loophole, allowing the state to go after the pensions of lawmakers no matter when they were elected.

DiNapoli said Stone's case is the first time the punishment is being used in New York. Prosecutors have to pursue the pension forfeiture penalty and prove a person knowingly committed a crime related to public office.

“This case should send a clear message that those who dishonor their public office will face serious consequences,” DiNapoli said.

Stone, 56, ran the village's financial operations with no oversight and stole dozens of checks intended for the village, authorities said. She also gave herself unauthorized pay raises and wrote herself checks for unauthorized health insurance buyouts from the village.

She pleaded guilty in late May and agreed to forfeit her monthly pension payment of about $2,000.

A lawyer representing Stone did not immediately return a message left with his office.