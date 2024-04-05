Newmont, Shockwave Medical rise; John Bean fall, Friday, 4/4/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday: Newmont, Shockwave Medical rise; John Bean fall

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), up $6.26 to $326.25.

Johnson & Johnson is buying the medical device company in a deal worth about $13.1 billion.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), up 64 cents to $249.15.

The railroad gave investors an update on business performance and changes.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), up 19 cents to $14.44.

The telehealth services provider said CEO Jason Gorevic is immediately leaving the company.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS), up $7.24 to $111.09.

The sushi restaurant company beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter revenue forecasts.

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), up 94 cents to $53.34.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT), down $5.03 to $96.04.

The food processing and transportation services company will buy Marel.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), up $1.27 to $38.99.

The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.

Apple Inc. (AAPL), up $1.24 to $170.06.

The iPhone maker is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking its first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts.