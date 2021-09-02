NHTSA: Traffic deaths rise again as drivers take risks

The government’s road safety agency reported Thursday that U.S. traffic deaths in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 10.5% over last year, even as driving has declined

September 2, 2021, 6:27 PM
2 min read

U.S. traffic deaths in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 10.5% over last year, even as driving has declined, the government’s road safety agency reported Thursday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that 8,730 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January through March, compared with the 7,900 fatalities from the same period in 2020.

The increase in traffic fatalities is a continuation of a trend that started in 2020. In June, the NHTSA reported that traffic deaths rose 7% last year to 38,680, the most since 2007. That increase came even as the number of miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% from 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHTSA said drivers continue to exhibit risky behavior on the roads, including speeding, not wearing seat belts, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Preliminary data from the Federal Highway Administration shows that vehicle miles traveled fell 2.1% — roughly 14.9 billion miles — in the first three months of 2021. The agency estimates that there were 1.26 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in the first quarter this year, compared to a rate of 1.12 deaths for the same period in 2020.

Neither the data from 2020 nor 2021 is final.

Top Stories

Twin infant boys found dead inside car at S Carolina daycare

2 hours ago

Consumer Reports tests latest in hot car detection technology

Aug 31, 8:18 AM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

1 hour ago

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Top Stories

Multiple deaths reported after Ida remnants bring historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 10:14 AM

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

Sep 01, 1:39 PM

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 10:21 AM

Top Stories

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Multiple deaths reported after Ida remnants bring historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 10:14 AM

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

Sep 01, 1:39 PM

Inside State Department officials' scramble to rescue Americans, Afghan partners

Sep 01, 3:51 PM

Top Stories

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Multiple deaths reported after Ida remnants bring historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 10:14 AM

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

Sep 01, 1:39 PM

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events