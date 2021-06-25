Nike shares surge premarket on N. American sales, outlook

Nike’s shares are soaring before the opening bell Friday, as the footwear and clothing company posted record fiscal fourth-quarter sales in North America and gave a better-than-anticipated full-year revenue forecast

Nike's shares are soaring before the opening bell Friday, as the footwear and clothing company posted record fiscal fourth-quarter sales in North America and gave a better-than-anticipated full-year revenue forecast.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company's revenue totaled $12.34 billion in the fourth quarter, easily beating the $11.06 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.

In North America, Nike Inc.'s revenue soared 141% to $5.38 billion.

Nike also experienced strong sales for its namesake brand, rising 88% to $11.8 billion. Revenue for the Converse brand climbed 85% to $596 million.

Sales were also helped by increased wholesale shipments. A year earlier those shipments had been hindered by retail store closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many stores have since reopened over the past several months.

Online sales climbed 41% compared with a year ago and were up 147% compared with 2019's fourth quarter.

For the three months ended May 31, Nike moved to a profit of $1.51 billion, or 93 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Zacks expected 51 cents per share.

Looking ahead, Nike Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend said that the company anticipates fiscal 2022 revenue growth of a low double-digit percentage, topping $50 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $48.47 billion.

Nike's shares rose 12.6% in premarket trading.