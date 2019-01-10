Nissan's ex-chair Ghosn runs fever while in detention

Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is being held on charges of falsifying financial reports, was ill with a fever, his lawyer Motonari Ohtsuru said Thursday.

Ohtsuru said doctors at the Tokyo Detention Center decided that visits and questioning should be put off to allow Ghosn to rest after he ran a fever of 38.8 C (101.8 F) late Wednesday.

Ghosn, 64, was not diagnosed with the flu.

Apart from prosecutors, only embassy officials and Ghosn's lawyers are allowed to visit him.

On Tuesday, Ghosn, a Brazilian-born Frenchman of Lebanese ancestry, told a Tokyo court he was innocent, in his first public appearance since his Nov. 19 arrest. The court rejected an appeal by Ghosn's lawyers for his release from detention, and on Thursday turned down another appeal.

During the hearing Tuesday, Ghosn appeared much thinner than before he was arrested. Earlier, he had asked for more comfortable conditions than are usually provided at the detention center. He was transferred to a bigger room with a Western-style bed, according to Ohtsuru.

Prosecutors say Ghosn underreported his income by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years through 2015. He is also suspected of breach of trust, in having Nissan shoulder investment losses in foreign exchange transactions, and making questionable payments to a Saudi businessman.

His detention for the latest allegations last through Friday.

Ghosn led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades, salvaging the Japanese automaker from bankruptcy.

