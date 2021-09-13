Norway's center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

The center-left bloc in Norway seems to have won Monday’s general election

September 13, 2021, 7:21 PM
1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry.

With a projection based on a preliminary count of nearly 52% of the vote, the Labor Party and its two allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — appear to have won 88 of the Stortinget assembly’s 169 seats, according to the Norwegian election commission. A majority in the parliament is at 85 seats.

The wealthy Scandinavian country is not member of the European Union.

Top Stories

FBI director warns of rise in domestic terrorism in congressional testimony

Mar 03, 7:22 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 11:31 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

4 hours ago

President Trump speaks at Save America Rally in Washington

Jan 06, 1:49 PM

DeSantis threatens cities with fines for vaccine mandates

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 11:31 AM

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

4 hours ago

School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback

1 hour ago

Businesses push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate

Sep 13, 7:19 AM

Top Stories

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 11:31 AM

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

4 hours ago

Businesses push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate

Sep 13, 7:19 AM

School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 11:31 AM

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

4 hours ago

Businesses push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate

Sep 13, 7:19 AM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events