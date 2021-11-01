Novavax, Harley-Davidson rise; Moderna, Mirati fall
NEW YORK --
Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $17.96 to $185.84.
The asset manager's third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
Franklin Resources Inc., up $3.66 to $35.15.
The investment manager reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and is buying Lexington Partners.
ON Semiconductor Inc., up $6.89 to $54.96.
The semiconductor components maker reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.
Novavax Inc., up $23.54 to $172.37.
The vaccine maker said it submitted data for its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and Canada.
Mirati Therapeutics Inc., down $25.65 to $163.37.
The cancer treatment developer is shaking up its top management.
Moderna Inc., down $8.04 to $337.17.
The FDA needs more time to assess the potential for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents.
Devon Energy Corp., up $1.91 to $41.99.
Oil prices rose and lifted energy stocks.
Harley-Davidson Inc., up $3.31 to $39.80.
The motorcycle maker stands to benefit from the end of a tariff dispute on steel and aluminum between the U.S. and the EU.