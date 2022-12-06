NRG Energy, Meta Platforms fall; Textron, Signet rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Gitlab Inc., up $3.62 to $41.95.
The software company reported strong third-quarter financial results.
NRG Energy Inc., down $6.16 to $34.68
The utility company is buying Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 billion in cash, along with $2.4 billion in assumed debt.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $11.71 to $69.54.
The owner of the Zales and Kay Jewelers chains raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Sumo Logic Inc., up 86 cents to $8.07.
The cloud-based data analytics company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Funko Inc., down 1 cent to $10.38.
The maker of bobbleheads and other licensed collectible items changed CEOs in a leadership shakeup.
Textron Inc., up $3.67 to $73.57.
The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters won a helicopter contract with the U.S. Army.
Meta Platforms Inc., down $8.31 to $114.12.
Facebook's targeted model for advertising reportedly faces potential restrictions in Europe.
Mirati Therapeutics Inc., down $21.23 to $71.52.
Investors were disappointed by a drug development update from the developer of cancer treatments.