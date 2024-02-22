Nvidia, Royal Caribbean rise; Rivian, Etsy fall, Thursday, 2/22/2024
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), up $101.38 to $776.10.
The chipmaker reported strong financial results as demand soars for its graphics chips used for artificial intelligence.
Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), up $56.43 to $600.
The maker of software used to test and develop chips raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), up $8.27 to $123.17.
The cruise line raised its profit forecast for the year.
Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), down $4.08 to $11.31.
The electric vehicle maker expects production to remain flat in 2024 and it will cut 10% of its salaried workforce.
Etsy Inc. (ETSY), down $6.76 to $70.37.
The online crafts marketplace reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.
Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), down 57 cents to $26.47.
The drive-thru coffee chain gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU), up $4.92 to $71.
The aluminum products company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Moderna Inc. (MRNA), up $9.41 to $97.
The biotechnology company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.