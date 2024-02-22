Nvidia, Royal Caribbean rise; Rivian, Etsy fall, Thursday, 2/22/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday: Nvidia, Royal Caribbean rise; Rivian, Etsy fall

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), up $101.38 to $776.10.

The chipmaker reported strong financial results as demand soars for its graphics chips used for artificial intelligence.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), up $56.43 to $600.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), up $8.27 to $123.17.

The cruise line raised its profit forecast for the year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), down $4.08 to $11.31.

The electric vehicle maker expects production to remain flat in 2024 and it will cut 10% of its salaried workforce.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY), down $6.76 to $70.37.

The online crafts marketplace reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), down 57 cents to $26.47.

The drive-thru coffee chain gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU), up $4.92 to $71.

The aluminum products company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA), up $9.41 to $97.

The biotechnology company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.