Official: China hopes for US trade pact as tariff hike nears A Chinese official says Beijing wants prompt settlement of its trade war with Washington

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019, file photo, a worker loads imported goods on a truck at a distribution company outside the container port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China's trade with the United States sank again in November as negotiators worked on the first stage of a possible deal to end a tariff war. (Chinatopix via AP, File) The Associated Press

A deputy commerce minister said Monday that Beijing wants “satisfactory results as soon as possible.” The official gave no details of talks on a “Phase 1" deal announced by President Donald Trump in October.

Another U.S. tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese imports is due to take effect Sunday. China announced Friday it was carrying out a promise to waive punitive tariffs on American soybeans and pork.

Trump alarmed global financial markets last week when he said he might be willing to wait until after next year's presidential election to reach a settlement.