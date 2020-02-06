Online mattress pioneer Casper soars in debut trading Online mattress pioneer Casper Sleep Inc. popped in in their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Philip Krim, CEO and co-founder of sleep product company Casper, right, is applauded as he rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, before their IPO, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Shares of online mattress pioneer Casper popped in their debut trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday.

In late morning trading the shares were changing hands at $15.52, nearly 30% above the expected $12 price.

The strong opening offers encouraging news after recent IPO flops. Casper had said earlier this week that it anticipated an offering of $12 to $13 per share, but then later pegged that to the low end of that range.

Last month, Casper said it expected to price the IPO between $17 and $19 per share.