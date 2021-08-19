OnlyFans website to ban 'sexually explicit' content

OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, is planning to ban “sexually explicit” content

August 19, 2021, 8:46 PM
1 min read

OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, is planning to ban “sexually explicit” content.

The ban will start Oct. 1 and is the result of requests from banking partners and companies that handle financial transactions, a spokesperson said.

Still, nudity is OK if it's “consistent” with the company's policy. It's not clear what that policy is, and the company did not reply to questions. OnlyFans will be sharing more information in “coming days."

OnlyFans has become famous as a space for celebrities to interact with people on a personal level, as well as a place where sex workers can post and get paid in a relatively safe manner.

It's not available as an app via the Apple and Google stores, which ban pornography. OnlyFans has tried to distance itself from its association with porn, recently announcing an OFTV streaming app, which is available for download from the major tech platforms, and features content around categories like fitness, cooking, comedy and music.

OnlyFans says it has 130 million users and 2 million creators who have collectively earned $5 billion.

Bloomberg was first to report the news.

