OPEC, Russia agree to nudge up oil output gradually from Jan

VIENNA -- OPEC and a group of allied countries including Russia have agreed to increase their oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from January.

Alexander Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia, announced the decision on Thursday after long talks as oil producing countries weighed the outlook for energy demand amid the pandemic.